Crews spent the day Wednesday helping to fix a water leak in the city of Hoxie.
According to the Hoxie City Hall, the leak impacted pretty much the entire town as crews worked in and around the Broad Street area on the issue.
Crews had the 4-inch line fixed by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said. Crews began working on the issue Tuesday.
Coggins said the cold temperatures last week created the problem. Crews from Portia and NEA Rural Water also helped Hoxie with fixing the four-inch line.
Coggins said crews will also work Thursday on a two-inch water line on Edgar Street that was broken due to the weather.
Coggins said he expects other problems with the lines due to the weather.
Anyone with questions can call the Hoxie City Hall at 870-886-2742.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.