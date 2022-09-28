The Board of Trustees at Williams Baptist University voted Tuesday, Sept. 20, to confer the title professor emeritus upon Dr. Bob Magee, retired professor of music and director of choral programs. The board, meeting in regular session on the WBU campus, also pledged a challenge gift for an upcoming fundraiser and recognized four trustees who are rotating off the board.

Magee recently retired after 37 years at WBU. He served as chair of the Department of Fine Arts and was the longtime director of the Williams Singers choral group. The board voted unanimously to honor Magee as professor emeritus, which signifies faculty who have provided noteworthy and longstanding service to WBU. Any member of the faculty who retires after at least 20 years of full-time service to Williams, with a minimum rank of assistant professor, and who has rendered “distinguished and meritorious services” to the university, may be appointed professor emeritus.

