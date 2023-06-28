230628-TD-wbu-rendering

Williams Baptist University has shared with The Times Dispatch a rendering of the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Wellness Center, which will provide a state-of-the-art facility for physical fitness, mental health and community engagement. The estimated cost of the project is $8 million, and WBU will explore additional fundraising opportunities to ensure the completion of the facility.

 Submitted Photo / Williams Baptist University

Williams Baptist University has announced that it has been selected for a $4 million gift from the Mabee Foundation, marking the largest donation ever bestowed upon the university.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, and as part of the anniversary celebration and in honor of its founders, John and Lottie Mabee, the Mabee Foundation Board of Trustees chose WBU to receive a special grant of $4 million.

