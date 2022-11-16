Williams Baptist University received a $7,500 gift from First National Bank of Lawrence County Thursday in support of the Williams Works program. The check was presented to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman by Vicki Leipert, Vice President/Assistant Sec. to the Board/Assistant Invest. Officer & Assistant Cashier.
The Williams Works program has entered its third year as the initiative continues to grow. The program now has over 70 students and continues to add community partners like Bosch Tools and Brown Engineers from Little Rock as work stations. In addition Williams Corner opened for business selling local produce grown on Eagle Farms, as well plants grown in the greenhouses as well as gift items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.