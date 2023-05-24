The Wings of Honor Museum had a public opening of its newest exhibit, “The Enewetak Atoll Atomic Cleanup,” on Saturday.
The exhibit was put together by Tina Fitzgerald, who has been researching the Enewetak cleanup mission for 10 years.
From 1948 to 1958, the U.S. conducted over 50 nuclear tests on the Marshall Islands. Among those islands is Enewetak Atoll.
The government began planning the cleanup of Enewetak Atoll in the early 1970s. Around 8,000 veterans participated in the cleanup project from May 1977 through May 1980.
While on the island, the men were exposed to radiation for months at a time and some up to a year.
“How can you clean things that have had nuclear residue on them for years? You can’t,” Fitzgerald said.
The exhibit unveiling was open to the public and people from near and far came to see the reveal. Among the guests were four veterans who participated in the cleanup: Travis Higginbotham, Howard Gill, Jim Hinderman and Ivan Porter.
Gill, an Air Force veteran who traveled from Alabama to attend the opening, reflected on his time on the project and the many dangers he and many others encountered.
“The reef was littered with plutonium,” Gill said. “We walked around with paper cups and spoons and just scooped plutonium into the cups. Some men used their bare hands. That entire island was contaminated and we lived there 24 hours a day. We swam in that water, drank that water.”
Gill noted that although he has had four different cancers, he considers himself one of the blessed ones.
The men stood around the exhibit, sharing stories like kids around a campfire, while looking at items in the display case that they recognized.
Hinderman pointed to a T-shirt in the case and exclaimed that he had once owned that very shirt, then vowed to find it when he got home.
Ivan Porter, who was in the military from 1974 to 1986, learned to dive while on the island.
“We saw sharks and barracudas all the time when we dove. You’d look over and see an eel right beside you, and you just didn’t care. I don’t know how to swim, but they sure made me dive,” Porter said.
The men were told before and during the cleaning initiative that the island had little to no radioactive elements left and that “it was essentially safe.” Because of this, the men hardly wore protective gear and primarily did their duties shirtless and in shorts.
“The Veterans participating in cleanup wore protective clothing and radiation dose measuring devices when needed, and had regular radiation checks. Also, they were restricted access to contaminated islands to further minimize exposure to radiation,” the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website says, although the four men claim this is not true.
“When you think of something radioactive, like Chernobyl, you think of people in those big yellow safety suits. These men didn’t have anything like that,” Fitzgerald said.
Higginbotham says they were trained in suits of that nature, but after training, never saw them again. The men said that the fierceness of the sun abstained them from wearing much of anything.
Fitzgerald herself is a veteran and served in the Army from 1992 to 1996. Because of her military background and her interest in history, she took an interest in the Elewetak project and finding out what really happened.
She has written four books comprised of stories and photographs in an attempt to give these discarded soldiers a shot at recognition.
While she said the veterans and their families who have been affected by the Enewetak Atoll atomic cleanup project have expressed their appreciation for her books, she wanted to take it a step further. Thus, the Wings of Honor Museum exhibit.
“I just want people to know what these men endured. I want people to know that they exist and their experiences are real,” Fitzgerald said.
The display shows facts and comments from men involved in the project as well as memorabilia they have donated to the museum. The exhibit was fully funded by Fitzgerald and veterans who are still alive to tell their tales.
The public can visit the Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
