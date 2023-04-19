The Wings of Honor WWII Museum in Walnut Ridge will begin a walk-through history series, “Their Stories,” on Thursday, April 27.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. in the museum’s main gallery with a reception and live music. Dinner will follow at 6 p.m. in the Carolyn Propst Conference Center for $10 per person. The program, “Their Stories,” will begin at 6:30 p.m

