The Wings of Honor WWII Museum in Walnut Ridge will begin a walk-through history series, “Their Stories,” on Thursday, April 27.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. in the museum’s main gallery with a reception and live music. Dinner will follow at 6 p.m. in the Carolyn Propst Conference Center for $10 per person. The program, “Their Stories,” will begin at 6:30 p.m
Guest speaker will be Ron Lanoue of Little Rock, former director of Arkansas Legal Services Partnership, who will speak about his father, Roland Joseph Lanoue.
He received his Basic Flight Training at Walnut Ridge during WWII. He was born on Feb. 2, 1921, in Fall River, Mass., and was in the Aviation Cadet Class 44-A at the Walnut Ridge Army Air Forces Basic Flying School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945 and after leaving Walnut Ridge, Roland went on to fly a P-51 Mustang in combat.
A Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal recipient, Roland was a member of the eighth Air Force stationed in England from 1944 to 1945. He was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant with one kill in the air and 11 enemy aircraft destroyed on the ground.
In addition to the event, the museum’s WWII Vultee BT-13 basic trainer will be parked near the airport terminal from 4-5:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their camera for photos.
Seating is limited and reservations are required. To make a reservation, contact Harold Johnson at 901-828-2257 or email harold@bscn.com by Monday, April 24.
