The seventh annual Abbey Road Carshow was held in conjunction with the Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival in downtown Walnut Ridge on Saturday.
The event was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the old Sexton’s Pharmacy. Awards were presented for People’s Choice and Sponsor’s Choice, with trophies awarded at 3 p.m.
