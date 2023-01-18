The annual Lawrence Healthcare Winter Gala will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Studio on Main in downtown Walnut Ridge.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature dinner and a silent and live auction. The cost is $50 per person or $500 per table.
