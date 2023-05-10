Weather permitting, work is scheduled on Stewart Park Loop Road next week, according to Mayor Charles Snapp.
The roadway will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic beginning Monday while repairs and asphalt overlay is completed. The closure is expected to continue at least through Friday, May 19.
Snapp said an RTP Grant and work provided by the city results in an approximately $400,000 investment into the park.
“City crews have put in countless hours of work on the loop the past three months, and now Sugg Construction will move the equipment in to overlay the loop and widen portions of the loop,” he said.
The work includes expanding the walking and biking lane to four feet wide with new road markings as the loop will be one-way only for vehicle traffic.
“Weather permitting the work should be completed by Friday evening, with lane striping to be completed at a later date,” Snapp said.
At the May city council meeting Mayor Snapp is planning to request a weight limit be put on the loop road and that it be strictly enforced to prevent base failure.
He emphasized that during the construction period, the road will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic day and night due to it being an active construction site.
“City crews will have a few days work to follow the construction crews, so the shoulders of the new overlay can be built up,” he said.
