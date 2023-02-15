The City of Walnut Ridge held a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss bids for construction of the new fire station, which will be located on the east side of town at the intersection of East Main and Southeast Third streets.
After reopening bids on Thursday, Jan. 19, city council members accepted a bid from Clark General Contractors of Walnut Ridge. Clark’s bid was the second lowest bid submitted to the council, but was chosen due to its location.
“Their bid was selected based on the fact that they have offices here,” said Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp. “They have employees that live in town, and they’ve supported the community for years. Council members justified taking their bid so they could shop local.”
Construction on the new fire station will begin soon. More energy efficient, station three will look more modern than the original station and will be approximately 6,100 square feet. It’s estimated that it will cost the city around $1,196,060 to build.
