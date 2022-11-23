Three lives were claimed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 67 near Walnut Ridge on Saturday night.
According to the Arkansas State Police, the accident occurred near County Road 410 when a 2002 Hyundai, driven by Phillis Stayton, 57, of Hoxie, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 67 when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes striking a 2013 Nissan occupied by Ronnie Hart, 55, and Teresa Hart, 49, both of Walnut Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.