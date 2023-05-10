The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on April 24 in the terminal building. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Clay Sloan, Gary Kearby and Adam Davis.

During the meeting, commissioners accepted an offer from the Walnut Ridge City Council to provide necessary funds for the new hangars being built at the airport. The city council will provide the funds until the airport receives money from state grants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.