The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on Monday, March 27, for a regular monthly meeting. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Clay Sloan, Brett Cooper, Gary Kearby and Adam Davis.
During the meeting, Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard discussed the upcoming Arkansas solar eclipse, which is set to occur on April 8, 2024. She presented several ideas regarding the event to the commissioners for them to review at the next meeting.
Hoggard suggested to commissioners to consider food vendors and entertainment, as visitors will fly in several days in advance of the solar eclipse. She also advised board members to consider volunteers to help with traffic control, and to have a plan in place by December of this year.
Also during the meeting, commissioners agreed to partner with Pilots Ally and host “Aircraft Accidents for First Responders and Pilots,” a safety meeting and fly-in to benefit emergency personnel and pilots. Pilots Ally will provide the class, presented by Jamie Black from the Little Rock FSDO, which will be presented in cooperation with Pilots Ally’s one-year anniversary.
