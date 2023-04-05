The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on Monday, March 27, for a regular monthly meeting. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Clay Sloan, Brett Cooper, Gary Kearby and Adam Davis.

During the meeting, Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard discussed the upcoming Arkansas solar eclipse, which is set to occur on April 8, 2024. She presented several ideas regarding the event to the commissioners for them to review at the next meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.