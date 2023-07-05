The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on Wednesday, June 28, for its monthly meeting. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Gary Kearby and Brett Cooper.
During the meeting, airport manager Stacy Hoggard informed the board that the FAA environmental team, Beta Technologies and McClelland Engineers, has approved the installation of an airplane charging station at the Walnut Ridge Airport.
According to Hoggard, the charging station should be operational before the end of 2023.
Hoggard also informed commissioners that the airport has received an 80/20 grant in the amount of $300,000 to repair Runway 18/36 using crack sealing. Board members voted unanimously to accept the grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics (ADA). The projected cost of the project is $375,000 with an expected completion date being sometime in the spring of 2024.
Chairman Cavenaugh stated that Clay Sloan had resigned from the Airport Commission, effective June 16, to accept an appointment by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Cavenaugh stated that Sloan would need to be removed as a signature on the airport’s checking account, CMA account and the airport’s safety deposit box.
Commission members voted to remove Sloan from all accounts pertaining to the airport, and voted to replace Sloan with Cooper.
A fly-in breakfast and safety meeting has been approved and will be held in October at the Walnut Ridge Airport. Members agreed to provide breakfast for the event, and manager Hoggard will schedule an exact date for the safety meeting, which she will announce during the July meeting.
In other news, members of the Walnut Ridge Airport Commission:
Approved to cater lunch at the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics (ADA) monthly meeting, which will be held at the Walnut Ridge Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. H&H Catering will provide lunch.
Were informed that the AAOA meeting will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock Sept. 18-19.
Were reminded that Manager Hoggard will be attending the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO) in Rogers Sept. 9-13.
Were informed that the lighting construction project will start on Runway 04/22 in or around Aug. 1, 2023.
Approved minutes from April as there was no meeting held in May.
