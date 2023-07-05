The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on Wednesday, June 28, for its monthly meeting. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Gary Kearby and Brett Cooper.

During the meeting, airport manager Stacy Hoggard informed the board that the FAA environmental team, Beta Technologies and McClelland Engineers, has approved the installation of an airplane charging station at the Walnut Ridge Airport.

