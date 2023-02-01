The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met for its monthly meeting on Jan. 23 at the airport terminal.
During the meeting, Sam Hobbs and Christopher Miller of Beta Technologies gave a presentation about an electric charging station for aircraft, which commissioners agreed to proceed with by unanimous consent.
“Beta Technologies currently has a prototype electric plan, and the aircraft will go approximately 250 nautical miles, but has been pushed to 336 miles before being charged,” said Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard.
According to Hoggard, the charging of the aircraft takes less than one hour, and Beta Technologies has charging stations all over the east coast, expanding west.
“There is currently a charging station in Bentonville, and we would be the second in the state to have one at the airport,” Hoggard said.
Beta Technologies’ prototype electric plan will be used as a cargo plane, with contracts signed with the Department of Health and the Air Force, plus several other entities.
“With the Walnut Ridge Airport being the Disaster Relief Airport for FEMA Area 6 Homeland Security and the Arkansas Air Coordination Group, Beta Technologies felt this was the ideal spot for their charging station.”
In addition to the aircraft charging station, a vehicle charging station will also be set up at the airport at no cost. The site agreement has been set for 10 years, with the airport receiving 10 percent of the profit margin once the charging stations are activated.
Also during the meeting, Walnut Ridge Mayor Snapp announced that he will be attending a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with other Northeast Arkansas mayors to discuss the possibility of an NEA Regional Airport.
Hoggard also announced that she will be attending the 2023 FAA Southwest Airport Partnership Conference, which will be held Feb. 27 through March 2.
In other business, Chairman Don Cavenaugh and commissioners reviewed the Employee Health, Dental and Vision Insurance for airport employees and voted to continue paying for the insurance. Also, the commission voted unanimously to approve the current property insurance and vehicle insurance coverage.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
