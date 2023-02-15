The Walnut Ridge City Council met on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex. Members present included Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Drake Martin, Stephanie Nichols, Bret Sheets and Jon Walter, along with Mayor Charles Snapp, City Attorney Adam Butler and City Clerk Sharon Henson.
During the meeting, council members discussed drainage within the city limits of Walnut Ridge. According to Mayor Snapp, drainage has been improved within the city, but there is still more drainage to be completed. The city is contacting property owners in the flood zones about donating land to the city for retention areas.
Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte also discussed updates on the Sears Plaza area. Further cleanup has been started. According to DelMonte, a letter to the owners has been mailed to complete the cleanup within 90 days.
Board members approved an amendment to the employee handbook, changing the mileage rate per IRS guidelines to .655 cents for 2023. All present council members voted in favor of the amendment, which City Clerk Henson will update in the employee handbook.
A resolution was made to establish a code of conduct for the City of Walnut Ridge, which was approved by council members. Minutes from the December 2022 meeting, as well as financial statements and payments journal, were also approved.
Mayor Snapp also updated council members on the Abbey Road Lawsuit. According to Snapp, attorney Ethan Weeks will continue to handle the case as City Attorney Butler’s firm has a conflict of interest in the matter.
