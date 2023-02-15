The Walnut Ridge City Council met on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex. Members present included Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Drake Martin, Stephanie Nichols, Bret Sheets and Jon Walter, along with Mayor Charles Snapp, City Attorney Adam Butler and City Clerk Sharon Henson.

During the meeting, council members discussed drainage within the city limits of Walnut Ridge. According to Mayor Snapp, drainage has been improved within the city, but there is still more drainage to be completed. The city is contacting property owners in the flood zones about donating land to the city for retention areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.