Members of the Walnut Ridge City Council met on Feb. 20 at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex. Those present included Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, City Clerk Sharon Henson and City Attorney Adam Butler. Council members present included Angie Abbott, Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Drake Martin, Stephanie Nichols, Bret Sheets, Jon Water and Whit Watson.
During the meeting, council members approved several resolutions, including Resolution No. 2023-07, a resolution appropriating money to fund architectural professional services for the 218 East Main Fire Station Project. Council member Sheets made a motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by council member Martin. The resolution was approved by all members.
Also, council members approved a resolution to amend the budget for 2022 for the City of Walnut Ridge, and approved a resolution authorizing the mayor of the city to execute funding application documents with the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.
Members of the council approved authorization for the City of Walnut Ridge to enter into a consent administrative order with the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which was approved by all members, and Mayor Snapp gave his “State of the City” address.
Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte stated that two properties within city limits are being demoed by the homeowners, and the mayor advised council members that attorney Butler is reviewing the contract sent by the architect regarding the East Main Fire Department.
Minutes from the Jan. 3 and Feb. 7 special meetings and the council meeting held Jan. 16 were reviewed and approved, as was the financial statement and payments journal.
In unfinished business, Mayor Snapp stated that there was no update regarding demolition and cleanup efforts regarding the Rogers property on Abbey Road, but that the city does have a copy of the deposition on file.
