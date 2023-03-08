Members of the Walnut Ridge City Council met on Feb. 20 at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex. Those present included Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, City Clerk Sharon Henson and City Attorney Adam Butler. Council members present included Angie Abbott, Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Drake Martin, Stephanie Nichols, Bret Sheets, Jon Water and Whit Watson.

During the meeting, council members approved several resolutions, including Resolution No. 2023-07, a resolution appropriating money to fund architectural professional services for the 218 East Main Fire Station Project. Council member Sheets made a motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by council member Martin. The resolution was approved by all members.

