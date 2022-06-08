The Walnut Ridge City Council met on May 16 and received updates on city condemnations by Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte.
During the meeting, council members discussed and reviewed six potential nuisances located within city limits. Council members voted to file lawsuits in the Lawrence County Circuit Court seeking to abate nuisances at the following addresses:
213 Southeast Fourth Street, Walnut Ridge.
305 Robin Lane, Walnut Ridge.
415 West Gum Street, Walnut Ridge.
1008 Southeast Second Street, Walnut Ridge.
316 Northwest Eighth Street, Walnut Ridge.
Resolutions seeking to file a lawsuit to abate nuisances located at 505 West Poplar Street and 504 West Poplar Street were also discussed, but council members voted to table the resolutions until the next meeting. Property owner Scott Williams was present during the meeting and stated that he has full intentions to bring these properties up to code. Council members will review the properties during the next meeting, which will be held on June 20.
Code Enforcement Officer DelMonte also updated members on property at 412 Southeast Third Street, which was tabled during February’s meeting. DelMonte stated that new owners have taken possession of the residence and are planning to update the house to meet code and properly maintain the property. Council members decided no further action was needed for this residence.
Walnut Ridge City Attorney Ethan Weeks updated the council regarding the lawsuit with JR and Michelle Rogers and informed members that the Rogers’ attorney has not been responsive. Attorney Weeks stated that a trial would most likely be held in August or September.
Resolution 2022-20, which establishes a dollar amount for public property that shall be inventoried, was also approved during the meeting. The resolution will increase the fixed asset limit from $1,000 to $2,500.
Council members also discussed the city’s commitment to the provision of adequate ambulance coverage for the community. Mayor Charles Snapp stated that the intent of a presented ordinance is to encourage free enterprise in the City of Walnut Ridge.
According to Snapp, the county wants to contract with one ambulance provider. However, to protect the residents of Walnut Ridge, Mayor Snapp stated that he feels the city should have such an ordinance so that the two ambulance services in the city of Walnut Ridge are not shut down.
Mayor Snapp further expressed that he did not support the idea of having a franchise, and that he has presented this to the county judge and others with the idea of setting up a non-profit 501(c)3 to benefit the county and surrounding towns. “This would allow cities to contribute to the 501(c)3 to help with expenses for the ambulance services and it would benefit other cities by offering the support,” said Snapp.
