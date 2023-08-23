The Walnut Ridge City Council met on Monday, July 17, at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex.
Members present for the meeting included Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, City Attorney Adam Butler, City Clerk Sharon Henson, Angie Abbott, Bryan Butts, Ty Callahan, Drake Martin, Bret Sheets and Jon Walter.
During the meeting, Mayor Snapp informed city council members that former City Attorney Ethan Weeks had received a $10,000 offer to end the suit regarding demolition and clean up costs between the City of Walnut Ridge and Rogers property located on Abbey Road. After discussion, council members disagreed with the settlement offer and voted to counter offer $20,000.
Mayor Snapp also informed the council of the resignation of Clay Sloan from the Walnut Ridge Airport Commission. Snapp suggested the board appoint Josh Conlee to fill the unexpired term of Sloan, which expires in December of 2026. Council members agreed and made a motion to appoint Conlee to the airport commission.
A resolution authorizing an additional appropriation of funds for the construction of a new fire station and for other purposes was read by City Attorney Butler. Snapp explained that concrete was taken away in the initial phase of construction for the back driveway. The concrete is needed to support the driveway for the firetrucks and that replacement of concrete will add an additional $44,850 to the cost of the fire station. Upon a roll call vote of six yeas, zero nays and one absent, the resolution was approved.
Council members approved an amendment to Ordinance No. 910-23, which is an emergency ordinance to control excessive noise. Councilman Walter explained that an amendment is needed as there should be no difference in night-time and day-time excessive noise decibels. The amendment will state the decibel levels of both intermittent and continuous noise levels for both day and night.
Minutes from the regular council meeting from May 22 were approved, as were minutes from a special council meeting held on June 20. The payments journal was also approved.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Snapp asked council members if there were any objections in using funds from the administration budget for property cleanup and condemnations by code enforcement. All council members agreed. Mayor Snapp also reviewed his projections from the last six months regarding the budget and projections for the upcoming budget review, including requested salary increases by the police and fire departments.
Snapp asked council members to review his projections and make recommendations for cuts in order to meet the stated increases, as well as all other employees. Council member Callahan made a motion to approve the financial statements, seconded by council member Martin. By a roll call vote of seven yeas, zero nays and one absent, the financial statements were approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.