The Walnut Ridge City Council passed Ordinance 898-22, which affirms the city’s commitment to the provision of adequate ambulance coverage for the community, at its June 20 meeting.
“We have unusually great ambulance services in Lawrence County overall, and especially in Walnut Ridge,” said Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp. “It’s through private investors who have invested in our community and I don’t feel like a franchise or contract service will offer better protection and service for the residents of Walnut Ridge.”
According to Walnut Ridge City Clerk Sharon Henson, the county has been in discussion about contracting one ambulance service, which is not believed to be beneficial for the city of Walnut Ridge.
Upon a roll call vote of seven yeas and one abstention (Wendell Jones), the ordinance was approved with an emergency clause causing it to go into effect immediately.
Also during the meeting, council members approved pay increases for all city employees and officials and approved fixed salaries for the positions of city attorney, city clerk and treasurer.
Council members approved the purchase of a John Deere 325G Compact Track Loader in the amount of $72,755.44 for use by the street department and authorized the mayor to enter into a purchase agreement for a sanitation truck for the city.
Also, the mayor and clerk were authorized to execute an administrative contract with the East Arkansas Planning and Development District to administer the AEDC Block Grant Program for community development.
Mayor Snapp updated city council members on the progress of the Plaza Center in Walnut Ridge.
According to Snapp, the front building of the Plaza Center has new owners, having been purchased by a Paragould couple. Snapp said that the city attorney and code enforcement officer will reach out to the owners to find out their intent, and that JR Rogers has been making progress on cleaning the back of the property.
Council members approved Resolution No. 2022-27, which establishes a policy for law enforcement agencies with individuals engaged in non-violent demonstration.
The Walnut Ridge City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city attorney to file a lawsuit in the Lawrence County Circuit Court seeking to abate a nuisance, located at 1011 Southeast Third Street.
