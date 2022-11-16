Country doctors hold a special place in our lives. Most of these men and women are originally from small towns and make the conscious decision to return. Each little town has its own story with diverse characters and dramas.
The physician is often the narrator, father, confessor, the soul who is there for families from birth to death; the person who is called in time of need. Each little town thinks of their doctor as the best diagnostician ever.
When poetry and fiction is written about the country doctor, it is usually written with an admiring eye. Often, the physician’s role extends well beyond traditional medicine to include involvement in church, schools, business, politics, and local government.
In 1972, the town of Walnut Ridge was lucky enough to attract the attention of Dr. Ted Lancaster, originally from Quilin, Mo. The young man had just completed his medical training in Little Rock and spent two years in the U.S. Army. He and his friend, Dr. Seb Spade, a third generation Lawrence County resident, began looking around for a place to set up practice. In the end, they joined Dr. Joe Hughes of Walnut Ridge and for fifty-plus years these men have been a public utility in Lawrence County.
Like most country doctors, they are wise and trusted by their patients and the community. Each has a calm demeanor with a quiet voice, soft touch and a warm smile. When interviewed, Dr. Lancaster said, “I was lucky, I ended up in a wonderful town full of kind generous people, doing something I truly loved.”
Four years before Dr. Lancaster set up practice in Walnut Ridge, his daughter Shawn (Lancaster) Peyton, was born. By age seven, she developed an infatuation with horses that continues to his day, and at college she began in a pre-veterinary course of study but soon changed to pre-med. During college and early medical school she steered away from family medicine because of how hard her father had worked but, in the end, she did a family medicine residency in the Jonesboro AHEC program, returned to Walnut Ridge, and joined her father in practice.
In Arkansas during the last two centuries, there have been many practices that included father/sons but almost no father/daughter combinations, putting Dr. Lancaster and Dr. Peyton in rare company.
When the Arkansas Physicians Oral History Project was created, Dr. Lancaster and Dr. Peyton were among the first interviews given. They are highlighted in Country Doctors of Arkansas, which began as a series of interviews, recorded during 2016-2017, looking at the lives and practices of the country doctors of Arkansas over the last seventy years.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Dr. Lancaster, Dr. Peyton and Dr. Spades will be honored at the Lawrence County Library at 7 p.m. for their contributions to the community and a presentation will be made regarding their interviews featured in Country Doctors of Arkansas. The event is free to the public and everyone is invited to attend.
