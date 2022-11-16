Country doctors hold a special place in our lives. Most of these men and women are originally from small towns and make the conscious decision to return. Each little town has its own story with diverse characters and dramas.

The physician is often the narrator, father, confessor, the soul who is there for families from birth to death; the person who is called in time of need. Each little town thinks of their doctor as the best diagnostician ever.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.