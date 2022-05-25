One Lawrence County town has been listed as one of Arkansas’ Top 10 safest cities to live in according to New Home Source.
Walnut Ridge made the top 10 list, coming in at number nine, behind (in order of safest) Bella Vista, Greenwood, Cabot, Lowell, Bentonville, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Maumelle. Centerton came in as number 10.
According to the top 10 list, Walnut Ridge is 30.88 percent below national crime rate and 48.64 percent below state crime rate. With a population record of 5,013, the city has 0.2793 violent crimes per capita and 1.4961 nonviolent crimes per capita. The most common crime listed is larceny and burglary.
The article states, “Walnut Ridge is a small town with a lot of heart. With just over 5,000 residents, Walnut Ridge is the smallest city on Arkansas’ top 10 safety list, but with its agricultural roots, it packs plenty of rural charm. It also has several parks, including the Beatles Park, which commemorates when the Beatles stopped in the city for a few days in 1964. A music festival is held annually in their honor.”
For more information about the top 10 listing, visit https://blog.newhomesource.com/ safest-cities-arkansas/.
