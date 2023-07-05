Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Wednesday, June 21, that she has appointed Clay Sloan of Walnut Ridge to the Arkansas Tax Appeals Commission.
The Arkansas Tax Appeals Commission was created by Act 586 of 2021, the Independent Tax Appeals Commission Act. The Commission was created by the General Assembly to serve as an independent agency with tax expertise to resolve disputes between the Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers.
The Commission, an independent tax tribunal within the Department of Inspector General, provides taxpayers with a means of resolving controversies with the Department of Finance and Administration before a neutral body. Prior to the creation of the Commission, disputes between the Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers were heard by the Office of Hearings and Appeals within the Department of Finance and Administration.
The Tax Appeals Commission is comprised of three commissioners, each appointed by the Governor.
“The Commission was designed to be composed of three commissioners, with one being a CPA, one being an attorney and one being both,” said Sloan.
“I was contacted by Chief Justice Dan Kemp of the Supreme Court of Arkansas and was informed that I qualified for possible appointment due to the fact that I am both an attorney and a certified public accountant. I submitted my resume and letters of recommendation and through a lengthy process was appointed by the Governor to serve.”
Sworn into position by the Honorable Henry Boyce and the Honorable Chief Justice Dan Kemp, Sloan is replacing Jeff Moore. His term will expire on June 30, 2028.
“I am looking forward to working at the state level and am honored to serve as one of the first Commissioners of the Tax Appeals Commission,” Sloan said.
The Commission is housed within the Department of Inspector General, located on Capital Avenue in downtown Little Rock.
“I have resigned from all local offices and positions that I held prior to my appointment,” Sloan said. In addition to resigning, Sloan closed his practice, Sloan Law Firm, in Walnut Ridge and is in the process of transferring his cases.
“The biggest challenge was the limited time frame for which I had to relocate,” said Sloan. “I appreciate all my clients being patient and understanding during this transition.”
A 1977 Walnut Ridge High School graduate, Sloan received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Arkansas College in May of 1981, and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Arkansas State University in August of 1984.
In December of 1988, Sloan earned a Masters in business administration from Arkansas State University and then obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas Little Rock School of Law in May of 1994. After passing the bar exam, Sloan joined his father, James F. Sloan III, in the summer of 1994 and began working at Sloan Law Firm, which his father opened in 1952.
“My family has resided in Lawrence County since before the Civil War,” Sloan said. “Lawrence County has always been home and always will be. This is not goodbye.”
