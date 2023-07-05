230705-TD-sloan-photo

Walnut Ridge native Clay Sloan (left) is sworn in to the Arkansas Tax Appeals Commission by Chief Justice John Dan Kemp of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. The mission of the Tax Appeals Commission is to resolve disputes between the Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers as fairly and efficiently as possible.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Wednesday, June 21, that she has appointed Clay Sloan of Walnut Ridge to the Arkansas Tax Appeals Commission.

The Arkansas Tax Appeals Commission was created by Act 586 of 2021, the Independent Tax Appeals Commission Act. The Commission was created by the General Assembly to serve as an independent agency with tax expertise to resolve disputes between the Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers.

