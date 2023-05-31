The Walnut Ridge City Pool at Stewart Park is set to open for the season on Thursday.
Open swim hours will be from 1-5 p.m., with the pool set to be open through Aug. 12.
Cost is $5 for a day pass with admission reduced to $2 if entering after 4 p.m.
In addition, the city is offering a monthly pass for $50 or a season pass for $125.
With the opening of the pool, water aerobics classes will resume, as well.
Classes will be offered each Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer season from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Cost is $4 per class and must be paid in cash. A season pass for the aerobics class can be purchased at City Hall for $75.
Swimming lesson sessions have been set for June 12-16, July 10-14 and Aug. 7-12. Cost is $25 per session, with limited space available.
Classes will be from 11 a.m. to noon. For more information or to sign up, contact City Hall.
The pool can also be reserved for private parties in the evenings from 6-8 p.m. or from 10 a.m. to noon on days when there are no swimming lesson or swim team conflicts.
Party rentals are $200 plus a refundable $25 deposit that is returned if pool area is left clean. Rental includes lifeguards for up to 45 swimmers.
Parties are booked through City Hall.
