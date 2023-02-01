Plans for a new fire station in Walnut Ridge are underway as bidding for construction of the new station opened Thursday, Jan. 19.

The new station will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan funding, which President Joe Biden signed on March 11, 2021, to support the nation’s pubic transportation systems as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.