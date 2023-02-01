Plans for a new fire station in Walnut Ridge are underway as bidding for construction of the new station opened Thursday, Jan. 19.
The new station will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan funding, which President Joe Biden signed on March 11, 2021, to support the nation’s pubic transportation systems as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located on the east side of town, the station will be built at the intersection of East Main and Southeast Third streets, where the former station was located.
“The new station will be a much improved and much more energy efficient station,” said Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp. “Not to mention, it’s going to look a lot more modern than what the original station looked like.”
According to Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Chris Jones, the new station will house both new and old equipment, with new equipment being purchased out of the fire station’s operating budget.
“We are excited for the new station, but it’s more about providing a better service for our community,” Jones said.
The new station will provide additional coverage across the tracks on the east side of town, and will improve response times. When complete, the station will house one fireman 24 hours a day, with an additional fireman on scene Monday through Friday during the day.
The size of the new station will be approximately 6,100 square feet with construction bidding still underway.
