This summer, nearby residents will be able to join the Dolphins Swim Team and practice at the Walnut Ridge City Pool.
The Walnut Ridge swim team will be led by Coach Skylar Frazier, who began coaching for the PAC Dolphins six years ago. A senior at the University of the Ozarks, Coach Frazier is a double athlete for the university’s tennis and swim teams.
She is a lifelong member of the PAC Dolphins, was on the Pocahontas High School Swim Team and has competed at the Junior Olympics. Recently, she competed at nationals for the University of the Ozarks.
The Dolphins swim team was established to promote each swimmer’s ability, general physical development, individual self-discipline, concept of team loyalty, cooperation and a spirit of good sportsmanship. They offer a year-round competitive swim team at the indoor pool in Pocahontas.
The Dolphins are a nonprofit 501c3 organization, are members of the South Wind Swim Conference and the Amateur Athletic Union. They compete in Jonesboro, Paragould, Mountain Home, Searcy and other locations.
Skill assessments began last week at the city pool, and tryouts are being held every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday during the month of June from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Those trying out should wear a swimsuit and bring a pair of goggles if able. After tryouts, team members will be assigned to practice groups, which will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings through the end of July.
The guidelines for tryouts include: swimming across the pool unassisted, doesn’t need assistance in the water; listens and follows directions well; and being comfortable in the water. Other skills will be determined by the coaching staff.
The cost for the Walnut Ridge summer swim season is greatly reduced through the cooperation of the City of Walnut Ridge. The fee is $70;, which includes practices three days a week at the Walnut Ridge pool, a team swim cap and SWSC regular season swim meets.
For more information about the Dolphins Swim Team, visit www.pacdolphins.com or visit the PAC Dolphins ~ Walnut Ridge, AR Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.