The Wings of Honor Museum and Walnut Ridge Regional Airport will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the beginning of training at the World War II Army Air Forces Basic Flying School at Walnut Ridge this weekend. The theme of the celebration will be “A Gathering of Warbirds.”
On May 12, 1942, the War Department in Washington, directed the Army Corps of Engineers to construct an Army Air Forces Basic Flying School at Walnut Ridge. Construction started on June 20, and flight training began at 1 p.m. Oct. 12, 1942. The last class graduated on June 27, 1944.
At the end of WWII, the Army Air Field at Walnut Ridge became America’s second largest storage and sales facility for thousands of fighters, bombers, transports and training planes. Just about all trainers and transports were sold. 4,865 airplanes, mostly fighters and bombers, were chopped up and melted between late 1946 and early 1948.
Airport manager Stacy Hoggard and Harold Johnson, president of the Wings of Honor Museum Board, both expressed optimism that several WWII aircraft, as well as dozens of other planes of all types, will fly in for the celebration. Several WWII aircraft owners have been invited.
A free breakfast is scheduled for 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday at the museum for all pilots and passengers who fly in on Saturday morning, and an FAA Safety Meeting for pilots is planned at 10 a.m. Lunch for pilots and passengers will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Commemorative Air Force’s WWII Consolidated Aircraft B-24 “Liberator” Bomber, Diamond Lil, will be offering rides on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. both days, and walkthrough tours on Saturday afternoon. There are only eight B-24 aircraft in the United States and only two are still airworthy. Diamond Lil is the only B-24 currently authorized to carry passengers for hire. The plane is scheduled to arrive at noon on Friday.
Rides in a CAF North American AT-6 will be offered all day Saturday and until noon on Sunday. The CAF B-24 and AT-6 participation is subject to cancellation due to weather, mechanical issues, or an insufficient number of pre-purchased rides.
Other Warbirds will be on static display and/or participating in flying activities. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10-14, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Rides on the B-24, Diamond Lil, or the AT-6 should be booked online at www.airpower squadron.org/schedule.
