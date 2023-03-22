All lanes of Hwy. 63 were shut down on Wednesday, March 15, after a car versus semi-truck wrecked just southwest of Ravenden in Lawrence County.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred around 6:40 a.m. and the scene was not cleared until around 8:30 a.m.
