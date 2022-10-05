Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving an ATV on Monday around 12:30 p.m. near the Lawrence and Sharp County line.
Ravenden and Imboden Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene, as well as a ProMed ambulance and Survival Flight.
Responders advised that a male victim was trapped in the wreckage. Shortly after 1 p.m. the Lawrence County Coroner was requested to the scene.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Ravenden resident William Henderson, 76, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 63 on a 2010 Polaris when he crossed the centerline striking a southbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 58-year-old Michael Smith of Camp.
Henderson was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Jeep was injured.
The following day, on Sunday around 7:30 p.m., the Strawberry and Lynn Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a rollover accident near the 2500 block of Hwy. 25 outside of Strawberry.
A medical helicopter was requested at the scene and one person was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
On Thursday morning, at 1:08 a.m., the Lawrence County Dispatch was notified of a one-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 63 just north of Imboden. The Imboden Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
