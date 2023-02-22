10 years ago
An unusual amount of winter weather has caused county schools to rearrange their schedules for the remainder of the school year. Black Rock has missed seven days, Hoxie has missed five, Lynn has missed six, River Valley has missed seven, Sloan-Hendrix has missed seven, Walnut Ridge has missed five, and Imboden Area Charter School has missed seven.
The Walnut Ridge Kentucky Fried Chicken has been named among the “Best of the Best” for 2002. Christina Parker is manager.
The Sloan-Hendrix Lady Greyhounds claimed the 2AA-North conference title recently by defeating Calico Rock. Team members are: Trisha Collins, Maranda Forrester, Bridget Bridges, Kristy Wilkins, Danielle Jones, Allison Starr, Felecia Baldridge, Shelby Jines, Jessica O’Quinn, Sarah Holland and Kayla Caldwell. Jared Richey is their coach.
The Sloan-Hendrix Junior Greyhounds have claimed two championships for the season. They won the District 2-AA North junior tournament and the conference championship with a 10-0 conference record and a 27-1 overall record.
Sixth grader David Pagan of River Valley School was the overall winner of the Lawrence County Spelling Bee on Tuesday at the Walnut Ridge Community Center. Mercedes Rivera of Hoxie placed second and Casey Bagwell of Black Rock, third.
Heath and Emily Richey of Walnut Ridge are parents of their first child, a daughter born Feb. 17, at St. Bernards in Jonesboro. The baby weighed six pounds, 12 ounces, and has been named Emma Jane Richey.
Several ASU Regional Leaders from Lawrence County, both alumni and present class members, attended a Friday meeting of the Regional Leaders held in Walnut Ridge. Present were Debbie Cook, Jacki Blankenship, J.D. Johnson, Betty Johnson, Barbara Eagan, Linda Smith, Billie Gail Dunlap, David Burnette, Junior Briner, Rev. Dale Hughart, Shirley Murphy and David Webb.
20 years ago
Deana Harper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Harper, was crowned Walnut Ridge High School homecoming queen on Feb. 12.
Powhatan Museum State Park valentine design contest winners include: Jill Mize, Blake Perkins and Leha Nunnally, all of Lynn School, and Aaron Smith of River Valley School.
30 years ago
Mike Slayton, son of Emmett and Elke Slayton, earned the position of first band, second chair, in all-state band tryouts recently. This is the second year for the Walnut Ridge High School senior to make All-State.
Arkansas State University senior, Dana Kelley, has been awarded the Home Federal Savings’ Public Relations Scholarship. Dana is a 1979 graduate of WRHS.
Bill Morgan has been named cashier and security officer at First National Bank of Lawrence County. He succeeds Randy Marshall.
Renee Rainwater has been elected president of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Arkansas State University. Other officers include: Laura Felts, corresponding secretary; and Debbie Oldham, formerly of Walnut Ridge, treasurer.
40 years ago
Leon Woody has been elected president of the Lawrence County Saddle Club. Other officers are: Larry Hunt, vice president; and Kathryn Woody, secretary-treasurer.
Five members of the Walnut Ridge High School Band achieved All-State status after try-outs held Saturday at Arkansas Tech in Russellville. They are Daniel Humble, Gail Tillman, Beth Dame, Rhonda Smith and Jonathan Cude.
The Retail Merchant’s Association has asked the city of Walnut Ridge for a two-month trial period during which parking meters in downtown Walnut Ridge would not be operated. M.L. Robert, spokesman for the association, appeared before the City Council and asked that meters be covered for two months.
Charles Ellis has recently been elected president of Arkansas Gamma Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Arkansas State University.
50 years ago
E.L. Moore, banker and insurance man in Walnut Ridge for 57 years, died at the age of 83.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerphus Huskey of Rt. 1, Strawberry, Farm Family of the Year, were honored at a luncheon.
David Land of Walnut Ridge has been elected president of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at the University of Arkansas.
60 years ago
Death came suddenly to John W. Austin on Monday afternoon at 12:50 o’clock. He succumbed to a heart attack as he reached the entrance of the office of Dr. Charles C. Townsend.
Julian Beakley has been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, Arkansas National Guard, effective, February 2, 1953.
Jimmy Snapp was one of 19 University of Arkansas students initiated into Alpha Kappa Psi National professional business fraternity, at Fayetteville recently.
Dr. H.N. Chambers expects to reopen his office and resume practice about the middle of next week. The dentist has been installing equipment and repairing his office following the fire in the McCarroll Building.
65 years ago
Dr. Thomas C. Guthrie, 67, died at his home in Smithville, yesterday afternoon about 4:30 of a heart attack.
E.K. Riddick, who served as mayor of the City of Walnut Ridge for four years, has announced that he will be a candidate for that office in Municipal elections on Tuesday, April 6.
Charles Cicero Andrus, 37, was accidentally killed last Thursday night when he apparently fell from a freight train near Galveston, Texas. Andrus was born in Walnut Ridge and attended the local schools. He lettered in both football and basketball and played on the baseball team. He won the state championship in high school debate and represented Arkansas in the National Oratorical Contests.
The Walnut Ridge Girls Independent Basketball team will participate in the state A.A.U. invitational tournament. Members are Mary Ona Ford, Evalee Barnes, Fay Jean, Glendola Justus, Fay Dell Flippo, Virginia Johnson, Bonnie Turnbow, Barbara Goodwin, Captola Smith, Fern Hart, Margaret Mullen, Joyce Goodwin and Marvelle Long, manager and coach.
Mayor and Mrs. R.C. Surridge returned to their home here Saturday from a vacation visit with their son, Dr. R.C. Surridge Jr., and family. A third daughter was recently born to Dr. and Mrs. Surridge.
Judge E.H. Tharp is expected to return today from a trip to New Orleans. He left Walnut Ridge last Saturday for Little Rock to board a special train to the annual Mardi Gras celebration in the Crescent City.
70 years ago
The Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation, Jonesboro, enters its fifth year of service in bringing electricity to farmers and other rural consumers in this area.
Press dispatches last week carried the news that Sergeant Calvin Crooms, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paris Crooms of Strawberry, had been decorated with the Silver Star award for valorous action with U.S. troops on the India-Burma fighting front. Sgt. Crooms was awarded the decoration for his machine gun defense of an airport on the India-Burma frontier.
Tanned and toughened by his experience as a fighting pilot with Admiral Halsey’s assault forces in the Southwest Pacific, Lt. Miles Ponder reached Walnut Ridge Sunday for a furlough visit with Mrs. Ponder and their son, and with his father, W.M. Ponder.
Pfc. Teddy Riggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.U. Riggs of Hoxie, was graduated from the Fort Crook Ordinance automotive school, Fort Crook, Neb.
Lt. James G. Richardson is at Fort Eustes, Va., in the anti-aircraft officers pool awaiting assignment. He has asked for overseas duty and is of the opinion that he will not be long in getting his wishes granted.
80 years ago
The marriage of Revis and Foulata Casper, both of Lynn, was solemnized at the home of the bride on Thursday evening, January 26. Their many friends join in wishing them a long and happy married life.
Miss Louise Mays will be the guest of Miss Savilla Mays in Little Rock Thursday night and attend the legislature grand ball at the Marion Hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.