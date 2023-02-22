10 years ago

An unusual amount of winter weather has caused county schools to rearrange their schedules for the remainder of the school year. Black Rock has missed seven days, Hoxie has missed five, Lynn has missed six, River Valley has missed seven, Sloan-Hendrix has missed seven, Walnut Ridge has missed five, and Imboden Area Charter School has missed seven.

