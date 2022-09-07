Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.
The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.
While my husband, who is a power plant operator and has a very strenuous job, often jokes that I don’t have a “real” job, I take pride in my work at The Times Dispatch. This past year, I’ve encountered numerous wonderful people I would have never come in contact with if it wasn’t for my job.
To me, the job is more than writing articles. It’s witnessing an entire community and county coming together to support a family searching for their missing loved one. It’s covering an article about my cousin who’s put in numerous hours training her canine companion to become a therapy dog and watching her face light up as she talks about their work. It’s about chatting with a local farmer and discussing the hardships and trials they have overcome to produce a great crop.
Most times, people will have an interesting story to tell you if you have an ear to listen. The best part about my job is hearing those stories, and sharing them with the community. There’s always something good that can come from something bad, and everyone’s done something worth writing about.
I hope you enjoyed this Labor Day Weekend, but more than that, I hope you took time to take pride in your work and realize that no matter what you do, you make a difference. Whether it’s to an entire community or to only one person, that bit of effort matters to someone and it certainly matters to me.
