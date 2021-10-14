JONESBORO — Jonesboro-based trucking company Timmons Transit was honored this week by being named one of C.H. Robinson’s 17 2021 Contract Carriers of the Year.
Chosen from C.H. Robinson’s network of 73,000 carriers throughout the country, Timmons Transit was cited for its ability to consistently deliver on time and in full for customers, its adoption of carrier technology to drive efficiencies for itself and shippers, and its effort to go above and beyond to support shippers’ needs.
The award was accepted by the owners, brothers Wayne and Shane Timmons, on behalf of the entire Timmons team.
“We are honored to accept the Contract Carrier of the Year award,” said Wayne Timmons. “This award would not be possible without the hard work, integrity, and excellence of the entire Timmons team. This is their award, and I’m proud of the work they do every day to serve our customers.”
“This year, more than ever, has underscored the significant role [Timmons Transit plays] in keeping the world moving,” said Mac Pinkerton, president of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson. “From delivering life-saving medical supplies, to bringing goods to our homes when much of the workforce went remote, to helping us execute against shipper’s evolving needs amid a volatile market, carriers have and will continue to play a critical role in supply chains. We are grateful for their work and are excited to honor [Timmons] for their extraordinary efforts.”
Timmons was presented its award this week in a virtual ceremony, and will be invited to attend an in-person gala at C.H. Robinson’s Minnesota headquarters in the spring of 2022.
Timmons Transit is a family owned and operated company established in 1998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.