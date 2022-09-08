Verna Jean Pierce, 71 of Marion, formerly of Newport, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Jonesboro, due to complications of pneumonia and COPD.
She was of the Baptist belief. She was an avid football fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved the Memphis Grizzles basketball team. She loved all animals except snakes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy S. Pierce, of Newport; her mother, Irene Rogers of Newport; her son, John Davis Ragsdale; her sister, Marlene Derr of Overland, Mo.; her brother, Delano Hawkins of Newport; and her niece, Deborah Thomas of Breckenridge Hills, Mo.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Ragsdale Simpson (James) of West Memphis; three grandchildren, John McCullough (Summer) of West Memphis, Jeana McCullough (Andy) of Memphis and Jason McCullough (Samantha) of Atlanta; six great-grandchildren, Brooks Bennett, Greyson McCullough, Adalyn McCullough, Beckham McCullough, Anna Davis and Caden Davis; sister, Joann Asher of Trumann; two nieces, Sandy Farmer and Patty Asher, both of Trumann; nephew, Jerry Derr of Union, Mo.; along with many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no service due to her being cremated and reuniting her cremains with my dad’s so that they can remain together and home with family.
