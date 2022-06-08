Vernell Britten, 93, of Newport, departed this life on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
She was born October 5, 1928, to Ruben Scott and Minerva Vanwinkle. Vernell was a member of the Lakeside Baptist Church. She was an RN at Newport Hospital for 45 years and loved nursing. She enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables she grew. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgle Britten; her sons, Kenneth Williams and Henry Allen Spicer; and her brother, Joseph Willard Scott.
She is survived by her sons, Nelton James Spicer (Daina) of Michigan, Wayne Williams of Michigan, and Lonnie Max Williams (Rose) of Illinois; her daughters, Suzanne Mabry (Wayne) of Michigan, and Debra Honey (Benny) of Newport; daughters-in-law, Mary Williams of Michigan and Debra Spicer of Florida; 21 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren and 43 great-great-grandchildren.
Service was Monday, June 6, at 1 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home with Charley Churchman officiating. Interment was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was from noon until service time.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Carl Wilson, Billy Jacob Goode, John Goodacre, Johnny Johns and Matthew Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Ray George, Danny Wilson and Max Webb.
