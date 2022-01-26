Vicki Ann Milliken, 68, of Judsonia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Unity Health in Searcy.
She was born July 24, 1953, in Newport, to the late Kermit and Ima (Shelton) Harrison. Vicki was a longtime hairdresser and enjoyed crafting. She loved Christmas time and making bows and the best fudge.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Milliken; children, Jerry Evans (Sylvia) and Terry Evans (Lea Ann); step-children, Randy Bridges (Cheryl), Cathy Spurlock (Steve) and Karen Hughes (Rick); grandchildren, Jacob Evans, Ross Evans, Briley Evans and Thomas Evans, six step-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Harrison (Linda); and a sister, Glenda Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her second husband, Jim Bridges and a brother, Gerald Harrison.
Visitation was Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia. An online guestbook is available at www.powellfuneralhome.net.
