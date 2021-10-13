Viola Pearl Rash, 93, of Newport, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born April 2, 1928, to Artie and Esther (Jones) Odom. Mrs. Rash was a member of Grace Free Will Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she was active in volunteer work and was always taking care of others. She enjoyed reading, quilting and working jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed baking cookies, cakes and pies and she loved Christmas. She was active in many organizations, including being a lifetime member of the VFW. She was the church treasurer for 50 years, a member of Senior Circle and was on the Sandhill Cemetery Committee. She also volunteered at the polls during elections.
She is preceded in death by parents; her husband, George Rash; her sons, H.D. Allen, Stephen Atchley and George Rash Jr.; her grandson, Timmy Ragsdale; and her brother, Artie Odom Jr.
She is survived by her sons, H.T Allen of Newport, Harold Rash (Donna) of Lepanto, Michael Rash (Traynee) of Shreveport, La., Billy Rash of Searcy, and John Neal of Newport; daughters, Betty Sue Moore of Maumelle, Mary Alice Netzley (Howie) of Jacksonville, and Kaye Neal of Newport; daughters-in-law, Doris Atchley of Columbia, S.C., and Audrey Rash of Beebe; 25 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home. Service was Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home chapel. Interment was in Sandhill Cemetery.
