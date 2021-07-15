Virginia Jo Dunahay Abbott, 92, died July 11, 2021, at her home in Crosby, Texas.
A native of Jackson County, she was known for her love and talent for homemaking, sewing and rocking the babies she cared for as a nursery nurse at Harris Hospital. She became one of Jehovah’s
Witnesses in the latter half of her life and was grateful for the kindness of her brothers and sisters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Odie Dunahay; husband, Lloyd Abbott; and daughter, Lynn Abbott Williams.
Survivors include daughters Vicki Hulett of Crosby, Texas, and Ann Boyce of Newport; grandchildren, Karrabi Williams Malin, Alyson Branch, Ryan Hulett and Madelaine Boyce; seven great-grandchildren; and several dear cousins.
No services are planned.
