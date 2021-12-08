W.A. “Dub” Davidson of Newport, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the age of 73.
He was born Dec. 3, 1947, in Oil Trough, the son of Arthur and Rilla (Fuller) Davidson. Mr. Davidson was a 1966 graduate of Oil Trough High School. He was a United States Army veteran, stationed in Korea as an E4 Medic during the Vietnam War. On July 22, 1970, Mr. William A. Davidson was married to Miss Jessie Lee Stephens, and together they spent 51 years.
Mr. Davidson enjoyed fishing, watching the Razorbacks, and was an old car enthusiast. He was a talented carpenter, who especially enjoyed building furniture.
Outgoing and friendly, Mr. Davidson never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor, and loved making people laugh. Mr. Davidson was helpful and kind, and would do anything for anyone who needed him.
Lovingly known as Papa Dub to his grandchildren, he loved his family. Each year, the entire family would gather at Desoto, Mo., the weekend after Thanksgiving. He enjoyed these reunions most of all.
Mr. Davidson was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Dean and Dale Davidson.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jessie Lee Davidson of the home; one son, Brad Davidson of Newport; one daughter, Shannon Smith and husband Charlie of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, Michelle Davidson, Isaac Davidson, Hannah Davidson, Connor Smith and Natalie Smith; one brother, Marvin Davidson and wife Janice, of Newport; three sisters, Violet Nash of Desoto, Mo., Joy Epperson of Olyphant, and Janet Rochner of Thida; two sisters-in-law, Rita Overfield and husband Bill of Wyoming, and Jennifer Bolden and husband Earl of Beedeville; many nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends.
Memorial services were Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Lou Butterfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org/donate.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonsfh.com.
