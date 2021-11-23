William C. “Bill” Bullard I, 82, of Bradford, passed from this life Nov. 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born at home in Jackson County, Arkansas, on Jan. 18, 1939, to the late Herbert (Jack) Everett and Mary Ernestine Vowen Bullard. Bill was an avid gardener and raised a big garden every year. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie Medlock Bullard; his children, William C. Bullard II. (Diane), Rebecca Lynne Bullard Beasley (Chuck) and Scott Edward Bullard; grandchildren, William C. Bullard III, Bryson Bullard, Seth Beasley, Cody Beasley, Justin Francis, Amanda Cunningham and John Bullard; sisters, Anita Henderson (John), Linda Jones (D.L.), Carolyn Hodges and Ruth McDaniel; and many other friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ernestine Bullard.
Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Olyphant Church of Christ. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Llano Robinson officiating. Interment was in Coffeyville Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Bradford Memorial Funeral Home of Bradford.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Seth Beasley, Bryson Bullard, Cody Beasley, Justin Francis, John Bullard and Ben Clark.
An online guestbook is available at www. bradfordmemorial.com.
